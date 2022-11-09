Dog Spotted Carrying Human Arm Leads Mississippi Cops to Decapitated Corpse
KNICK KNACK PADDY WHACK
A report of a dog running around a neighborhood in Mississippi might not have raised too many eyebrows over the weekend, were it not for the grisly chew toy the animal had picked up along its way. A South Jackson resident summoned authorities after spotting the dog, which appeared to be carrying a severed, charred human arm in its mouth, on Saturday. As officers combed a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home soon after, more human remains were found, according to the Hinds County Coroner. But the body’s head remained missing as of Tuesday afternoon, and the individual—believed to be a white male—had yet to be identified, a Jackson Police Department spokesperson told the Daily Mail. At a press conference on Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba reacted with disquiet. “It’s not something you grow accustomed to,” he said of the corpse’s discovery. “It’s never something you want to grow accustomed to.”