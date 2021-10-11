Dog the Bounty Hunter Injures Self in Hunt for Brian Laundrie, Returns to Colorado to ‘Process Leads’

Read it at Newsweek
Reality-TV star and self-proclaimed detective Dog the Bounty Hunter—real name Duane Chapman—has removed himself from the search for Brian Laundrie due to an ankle injury, reports Newsweek. The 68-year-old has gone back to Colorado to “meet with his doctor after injuring his ankle in the search,” tweeted John Benson of WFLA. “He’s also raising funds to continue what he calls an ‘expensive search.’” Chapman has reportedly mustered up a group of people who will continue the effort despite the Bounty Hunter’s break called the “Florida Team” while he continues to “process leads” in Colorado. Lyssa Chapman, Duane’s daughter, confirmed her father’s detour, tweeting that he has gone back to Colorado to “handle some business.”