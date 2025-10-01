Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Cop Son Fired After Chase Killed Kid

APPEAL PENDING
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.01.25 9:47AM EDT 
Dog the Bounty Hunter
Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The D/Denver Post via Getty Images

The son of Dog the Bounty Hunter has lost his job as a cop after a high-speed chase led to the death of a teen. The Priceville Police Department in Alabama initially placed Garry Chapman on leave following the incident on Sept. 6. The department has since confirmed that the 24-year-old son of TV personality Duane Chapman has left the department permanently. He appeared in a number of episodes with his father on his popular reality show. Officers had responded to reports of a suspected DUI. According to local network WSAZ3, the “vehicle failed to stop for law enforcement” and was “wanted for moving violations.” A chase soon broke out, leaving Interstate 65 and migrating to Main Street in Hartselle. Minutes later the car driven by suspect Archie Hale collided with another vehicle, sending him flying across the intersection. During the incident, 17-year-old Tristan Hollis was killed and six people were taken to the hospital. Chapman was let go by Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, despite claims he followed protocol. An appeal is scheduled for Oct. 14. Speaking to Fox 54, Chapman’s attorney Scott Morro said, “Garry followed the law, and he followed the policy… Hopefully he’ll be reinstated.” In a statement on Sept. 11, the police department spoke of the “tragic loss of Hollis, adding, “On behalf of the officers of the Hartselle Police Department, I extend our condolences to the family for this tragedy.” Hale has been charged with murder and other offences. The Daily Beast has contacted Priceville Police Department for comment.

Garry Chapman Insta post
Garry Chapman
Read it at WSAZ3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Millennials Are Giving Up Their Dreams of Owning a Home
PRICED OUT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.01.25 9:38AM EDT 
WILMINGTON, OH - DECEMBER 20: A real estate sign sits in front of an empty house December 20, 2008 in Wilmington, Ohio. With major employers DHL and ABX laying off between 7,000 - 10,000 workers, property prices have plummeted in the small town. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
WILMINGTON, OH - DECEMBER 20: A real estate sign sits in front of an empty house December 20, 2008 in Wilmington, Ohio. With major employers DHL and ABX laying off between 7,000 - 10,000 workers, property prices have plummeted in the small town. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) John Moore/Getty Images

Millennials are increasingly abandoning their dreams of entering the housing market, with one in six admitting they have given up their search for a home after being unable to find an affordable one that they liked. A report by Bankrate highlights a growing generational divide in the struggle. Millennials, those aged between 29 and 44 years old, are the most discouraged, with 22 percent having given up on their goals. While Gen Z, or those aged 13 to 28, is the most active in searching, even 12 percent of the youngest buyers have already left the market, with only 9 percent actively looking for a home. The core issue is financial: with home prices and mortgage rates persistently high, the income required for a mid-priced home is approximately $116,600—far above the typical U.S. household income of $86,400. This housing affordability crisis is causing many to view homeownership, a traditional pillar of the American Dream, as increasingly unattainable. The sentiment is particularly strong among younger generations, with 54 percent of Gen Z believing older Americans had better opportunities. The challenges also extend beyond housing, with a separate report suggesting that the total cost of achieving the classic American Dream—including homeownership, retirement, and raising a family—has now ballooned to over $5 million, putting major life milestones further out of reach for many.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Experience Life-Changing Softness With These Award-Winning Blankets—Save 35% Now
SNUGGLE
AD BY Lola Blankets
Updated 09.30.25 4:52PM EDT 
Published 09.29.25 12:00AM EDT 
A dark-haired man and woman posing next to a convertible car. The man is holding a black blanket and the woman is holding a grey blanket. On the car there are brown, tan, peach, and white blankets laid out.
Lola Blankets

Imagine this: a chilly day, a mug of hot chocolate, and your favorite comfort movie: all while snuggling in a dreamy Lola Blanket. Big and puffy, Lola Blankets are unbelievably soft and come in a variety of designs from high-profile collaborations (think Tezza, Rachel Parcell, Harmony Beus, and Chris Loves Julia) and colorways (neutrals, fall, dorm, and camo). In an exclusive offer to Daily Beast readers, Lola Blankets is offering 35% off with the code DAILYBEAST35 at checkout.

The Original Lola Blanket uses the plushest faux-fur fabric for unparalleled softness, with four-way stretch that lets you move freely and comfortably. Plus the fabric meets OEKO-TEX® standards, meaning it’s free of harmful substances. These blankets are built to last, too. They are doubled-hemmed for extra durability, stain-resistant (wine lovers rejoice), and machine washable.

The Original Lola Blanket (Large)
Use code DAILYBEAST35 to save 35%
Buy At Lola Blankets$299

Free Shipping

Research suggests that weighted blankets can improve sleep quality and reduce stress and anxiety. Lola Blankets’ version combines up to ten pounds of therapeutic weighted fabric with luxuriously soft faux fur and breathable bubble stitching for cozy comfort.

Weighted Blanket (Large)
Use code DAILYBEAST35 to save 35%
Buy At Lola Blankets$389

Free Shipping

Good news: Lola Blankets now come in pillow form, too. Available in square and lumbar shapes, these pillows bring the same signature double-sided fabrication, quality, and can’t-stop-snuggling-it softness.

Bondi Pillow
Use code DAILYBEAST35 to save 35%
Buy At Lola Blankets$98

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Record Number of Americans Think the Supreme Court Is Too Conservative
MAGA WORLD
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 10.01.25 9:32AM EDT 
Amy Coney Barrett
Amy Coney Barrett was appointed in 2020. Pool/Getty Images

A record number of Americans think the Supreme Court has tilted too far to the right, polling released Wednesday shows. Forty-three percent of U.S. adults described the court as “too conservative” in Gallup’s Sept. 2–16 Governance poll—the highest figure the organization has ever measured, surpassing the previous high of 42 percent recorded in 2022. By comparison, 36 percent said the court is “about right,” while just 17 percent labeled it “too liberal.” The shift comes after Justice Amy Coney Barrett was appointed in 2020 by President Donald Trump to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, cementing a 6-3 conservative majority. Before that, no more than 33 percent had ever called the court too conservative. Partisan divides remain stark, with 75 percent of Democrats and nearly half of independents (46 percent) saying the court is too conservative, compared with only 4 percent of Republicans. Two-thirds of Republicans (66 percent) think the court is “about right,” while 28 percent see it as “too liberal.” Coney Barrett has at times taken a more centrist approach in key Supreme Court cases. Her decisions breaking from the court’s conservative bloc have drawn criticism from some of Trump’s own supporters.

Gallup Poll
A record share of Americans now view the U.S. Supreme Court as leaning too far to the right, according to new Gallup polling. Gallup
Read it at Gallup

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘Fast & Furious’ Star Wanted for Animal Cruelty Charges
HOUNDED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.01.25 9:28AM EDT 
Tyrese Gibson.
Tyrese Gibson. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson is wanted on animal cruelty charges after his Cane Corsos allegedly killed a neighbor’s dog. Cops in Fulton County, Georgia, confirmed Monday they’d issued a warrant for the arrest of the 46-year-old. The incident on Sept. 18 saw Harrison Parker let Henry, a five-year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, out on the front lawn. He was dead five minutes later, the FCPD’s Capt. Nicole Dwyer said according to CBS. After initially saying he would give up the dogs Gibson changed his mind, asking for more time. Officers then obtained both a search warrant and an arrest warrant on a charge of animal cruelty. When they were executed, he and the dogs were gone. Gibson, however, says he is in L.A. and cooperating with authorities. In a statement via his attorneys, he said he “extends his deepest condolences to the family who lost their beloved dog,” claiming he hadn’t been there at the time. “Concerning the misdemeanor warrant, Mr. Gibson is cooperating fully with authorities to address and resolve this matter responsibly,” it added. Gibson posted a video on Instagram of himself playing with the dogs on Tuesday. He also claims to have contacted the family directly. Asked if he was indeed cooperating, Dwyer said, “Well, he knows he has a warrant out for him, and he’s not turning himself in, so no.”

Tyrese Gibson posted. astatement on Instagram
Tyrese Gibson
Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Cycling Frog Seltzers and Gummies Are Oktoberfest Ready—20% Off With Code DB20
BETTER BUZZ
AD BY Cycling Frog
Updated 09.30.25 4:50PM EDT 
Published 09.30.25 11:27AM EDT 
Cycling Frog drinks in a pumpkin.
Cycling Frog

Prost! Oktoberfest is back. It’s time to break out the lederhosen, ready the assorted mustards, and (of course) enjoy some well-deserved libations. However, for those looking to avoid the next-day hangover, Cycling Frog offers a selection of non-alcoholic beverages and gummies designed to provide a worry-free buzz. The products feature THC, CBD, and other beneficial cannabinoids, offering a well-rounded cannabis experience. They’re crafted with bold, delicious flavors—from tropical blends to classic favorites. And, Cycling Frog prioritizes clear labeling so you can feel confident in every dose, whether it’s your first time trying or not. The name of the game is no alcohol, no worries, and no spilling the steins.

Wild Cherry Seltzer
20% with code DB20 until 12/31
Buy At Cycling Frog$20

The Wild Cherry Seltzer combines 5mg THC and 10mg CBD for a crisp, refreshing drink that’s a perfect contrast for savory snacks.

Black Currant Seltzer
20% with code DB20 until 12/31
Buy At Cycling Frog$20

The Black Currant Seltzer is a classic flavor of the season. It also blends 5mg THC and 10mg CBD for a sweet-tart kick that’s refreshing and fun.

Blue Razz THC + CBD Gummies
20% with code DB20 until 12/31
Buy At Cycling Frog$12

The Blue Razz THC + CBD Gummies have equal parts THC and CBD. You can expect a gentle euphoria paired with soothing calmness, making it ideal for unwinding at or after leaving the beer hall.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Fortress Investment Executive Dies Unexpectedly at Age 51
GIFTED INVESTOR
Janna Brancolini
Published 09.30.25 11:14AM EDT 
Business portrait of Joshua Pack.
Jeff Weiner/Fortress

Fortress Investment Group’s co-chief executive and managing partner Josh Pack has died unexpectedly at age 51. His death was announced by Fortress, which manages $53 billion worth of assets. Pack spent more than 23 years with the company and was a “devoted husband and father,” Fortress said in a statement. “We are devastated by this loss. Josh was a gifted investor, a thoughtful strategist, a compassionate leader—and a deeply cherished friend to many,” the statement added. It did not provide a cause of death. Before joining Fortress, he served as a vice president at Wells Fargo and had previously attended the United States Air Force Academy. Fortress was founded in 1998 and has its headquarters in New York and Dallas. Since 2023, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala, has been the majority owner of the company. Clients include high-profile European chains such as Curzon Cinemas and Majestic Wine. Pack was a board member of Majestic.

Read it at Financial Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Houses Collapse Into the Ocean as Hurricanes Rage Offshore
REDUCED TO FLOTSAM
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.01.25 7:15AM EDT 
Houses Collapse Into the Ocean as Hurricanes Rage Offshore
Houses Collapse Into the Ocean as Hurricanes Rage Offshore Facebook/Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Homes in North Carolina have collapsed into the ocean after Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda raged out to sea, becoming the latest beachfront properties to fall victim to the harsh weather. Five empty, stilted homes teetered in the wind before crumpling into the surf below, leaving the shoreline clogged with debris. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported, but warned that more collapses are possible due to the hazardous ocean conditions, urging visitors to avoid the area in Buxton, along the state’s Outer Banks. This event brings the total number of houses lost on Cape Hatteras National Seashore beaches to 17 since 2020, as increasingly volatile weather conditions and rising sea levels have exacerbated the erosion of the low-lying barrier islands. Although no casualties were reported, the hurricanes also generated dangerous surf and ocean overwash, forcing officials to close a section of the highway and suspend ferry services in the area. Park rangers have urged visitors to steer clear of the collapsed homes and to avoid debris.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Dolly Parton Will Skip Governors Awards Amid Health Problems
GET WELL SOON
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.30.25 3:44PM EDT 
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 16: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been retouched.) Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Rockstar VIP Album Release Party with American Greetings on November 16, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin/Jason Kempin/Getty Images for American Greetings

Award-winning country singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton will not attend this year’s Governors Awards due to health concerns, Variety confirmed. While the “Jolene” singer was slated to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in November, Parton announced Sunday via social media that she will be postponing her December Las Vegas concert dates to next September. “I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures,” Parton wrote. While the specifics of her health problems have not been disclosed, the “Nine to Five″ singer has publicly battled kidney stones in the past. The country music luminary was announced as one of four recipients for the award, which celebrates “an individual in the motion picture arts and sciences whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry by promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities.” The 79-year-old icon launched the Dollywood Foundation in 1988 to support education in her rural Tennessee hometown and the Imagination Library literacy program in 1995 to increase children’s literacy rates. Parton reassured fans that she was not retiring, but slowing down “so I can be ready for more big adventures.”

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Former Reality Star Footballer Is Jailed Following Plea Deal
REALITY CHECK
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.30.25 2:04PM EDT 
Left: Jay Cutler as a NFL quarterback for the Miami Dolphins; Right: Jay Cutler's mugshot
Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler began his jail sentence after pleading guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges. Cutler, who is also reality star Kristin Cavallari’s ex husband, is slated to serve four days behind bars in Franklin, Tennessee, as part of a plea deal. In October 2024, Cutler, 42, rear-ended a car while intoxicated. Authorities reported that he had been slurring his speech and refused to take a sobriety test. Police said they discovered two firearms in his car, one of which was loaded. Before his plea deal, Cutler faced charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving leading to a collision, violating implied consent regulations, and unlawfully possessing a firearm while intoxicated. Along with his jail sentence, the former quarterback will be expected to pay a $350 fine, serve a year of unsupervised probation, attend a DUI safety course, and have his license suspended for a year. Cutler played for three different teams during his 12-year football tenure, including the Denver Broncos, the Chicago Bears, and the Miami Dolphins. He retired in 2017, then briefly un-retired for one more season that same year, before he retired again. Cutler married Cavallari, 38, in 2013 and had three children together before their high-profile split in 2020. The couple starred in the E! reality series Very Cavallari from 2018–2020.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Pycnogenol-Powered Herbal Drops Combats Brain Fog and Supports Hormone Health
CYCLE SUPPORT
Scouted Staff
Updated 09.19.25 5:35PM EDT 
Published 09.10.25 4:15PM EDT 
Apothékary’s New Daily Herbal Drops Support Hormone Health
Apothékary.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re PMSing or entering perimenopause, Apothékary’s new daily hormone-balancing liquid herbal drops are formulated to help support women during hormonal transitions. Every Phase is a concentrated liquid supplement infused with a blend of herbs shown to help support hormone health. Its hero ingredient, Pycnogenol (pine bark extract), has been shown to promote cycle regularity, mood balance, and overall comfort through hormonal transitions. According to the brand, the liquid herbal drops also help ease hot flashes, mood swings, brain fog, and sleep disruptions that can often occur when our hormones are out of balance.

Every Phase
Shop At Apothékary

Free Shipping

Right now, save 15 percent when you subscribe to receive Every Phase every one, two, or three months. Or, you can try it one time for just $1.47 per serving (30 servings per bottle). Whether you are looking to achieve a healthier cycle or a comfortable transition into perimenopause and menopause, Every Phase is here to help.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Inside Trump’s Head: Our New Podcast With Michael Wolff Explores the Psyche of the World’s Most Polarizing Man
🔎🧠🍊
The Daily Beast
Updated 10.01.25 4:09AM EDT 
Published 09.30.25 9:30AM EDT 
Cover art for the podcast Inside Trump's Head with Joanna Coles and Michael Wolff
The Daily Beast/Mo Mirza

No one makes headlines, warps reality, or bends the world to his will quite like Donald Trump. But what actually fuels the most powerful—and polarizing—man alive?

Inside Trump’s Head is a new twice-weekly Daily Beast podcast that unpacks everything that’s really going on in the psyche of the man the world can’t stop watching. Each episode, Michael Wolff—the definitive Trump biographer, who has spent more time studying Trump’s thoughts and patterns than nearly anyone else alive—joins our Chief Creative and Content Officer, Joanna Coles, to fearlessly dissect the President’s moves, motives, and madness to understand what’s actually driving his decisions.

From hidden health issues to alleged Epstein connections to all of the chaos still to come, Inside Trump’s Head brings you unfiltered analysis you can’t find anywhere else. Episodes drop on Tuesday and Thursday on YouTube and Wednesday and Friday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast players. Subscribe now—because looking away isn’t an option.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
American Eagle CEO Defends the Sydney Sweeney Ad
MEDIA UPROAR!
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.30.25 12:35PM EDT 
Sydney Sweeney
TOPSHOT - US actress Sydney Sweeney arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) PATRICK T. FALLON/Getty Images

The chief executive of American Eagle has fired back at critics of the company’s controversial campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney. CEO Jay Schottenstein fiercely denied that his company was pushing eugenics and racial supremacy in the jeans advertisement, which featured the blonde-haired, blue-eyed Euphoria star with the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” “We never would’ve done it” if we felt it would be offensive in any way," Schottenstein told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Monday. The CEO said that as an Orthodox Jew, he was baffled by claims the company was promoting eugenics. “I’m very conscious of that term,” Schottenstein said, noting his mother-in-law grew up in Nazi Germany and witnessed anti-Semitic attacks. He continued, “You can’t run from fear… we stand behind what we did.” Despite the backlash, the company gained nearly a million new customers between July and September. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social in support of the actress and the company. He wrote, “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now