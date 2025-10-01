Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Cop Son Fired After Chase Killed Kid
APPEAL PENDING
The son of Dog the Bounty Hunter has lost his job as a cop after a high-speed chase led to the death of a teen. The Priceville Police Department in Alabama initially placed Garry Chapman on leave following the incident on Sept. 6. The department has since confirmed that the 24-year-old son of TV personality Duane Chapman has left the department permanently. He appeared in a number of episodes with his father on his popular reality show. Officers had responded to reports of a suspected DUI. According to local network WSAZ3, the “vehicle failed to stop for law enforcement” and was “wanted for moving violations.” A chase soon broke out, leaving Interstate 65 and migrating to Main Street in Hartselle. Minutes later the car driven by suspect Archie Hale collided with another vehicle, sending him flying across the intersection. During the incident, 17-year-old Tristan Hollis was killed and six people were taken to the hospital. Chapman was let go by Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, despite claims he followed protocol. An appeal is scheduled for Oct. 14. Speaking to Fox 54, Chapman’s attorney Scott Morro said, “Garry followed the law, and he followed the policy… Hopefully he’ll be reinstated.” In a statement on Sept. 11, the police department spoke of the “tragic loss of Hollis, adding, “On behalf of the officers of the Hartselle Police Department, I extend our condolences to the family for this tragedy.” Hale has been charged with murder and other offences. The Daily Beast has contacted Priceville Police Department for comment.