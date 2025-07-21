Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Stepson Shoots and Kills Son in ‘Tragic Accident’: Report
The family of Duane “Dog” Chapman is grieving after a freak accident left the bounty hunter’s 13-year-old step-grandson Anthony Zecca dead, according to TMZ. Gregory Zecca—the son of Chapman’s wife, Francie Chapman—allegedly shot his son Anthony at their apartment in Naples, Florida, by accident on Saturday night, sources told the site. The Collier County sheriff’s office spokesperson told Naples Daily News deputies were investigating a shooting death at an apartment shortly after 8 p.m. on July 19. The sheriff’s office did not give the identities of the victim or shooter. It was an isolated incident and no arrests were made, the spokesperson said. Duane and Francie Chapman issued a statement to TMZ through a representative: “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.” The couple married in 2021 after both losing their previous spouses to cancer. The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative of Chapman for comment.