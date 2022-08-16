Outfit Your Pup for the Winter Months During Pet Life’s Pre-Fall Sale
Canine couture
Everyone is trying to beat the heat now, but that won’t be the case for long. Those sweltering dog walks will become shivering sprints back home in your parka. How’s your pup going to keep warm during those blustery trips outside? Pet Life has a whole collection of winter coats for dogs of all sizes so they can stay toasty while looking incredibly fashionable. The Pre-Fall sale is offering 35% off with free shipping and a free gift on orders over $49.99. Whether there’s a little 8-inch dog running around your home or a 24-inch long dynamo, Pet Life has the coat to protect your pup from even the most extreme weather.
The perfect fall jacket is hard for even humans to find. Pet Life has mastered the transitional weather jacket for your pup. The “Aura-Vent” will keep your dog cool when it gets hot and warm them right up when those fall breezes come through. This jacket is ideal for travel and comes with its own stow-away pouch.
Extra Small “Aura-Vent” Lightweight 4-Season Jacket
Picture this: you and your four-legged friend striding down the street in matching winter parkas. This is the parka for the pup that wants to make a fashion statement when they’re out and about. Cozy and trendy? What’s not to love?
Extra Small 3M Insulated Parka
This is the winter dog coat to end all winter dog coats. From the tear-proof lining to the anti-static fleece, this coat is meant for comfort in extreme conditions. Typhoons, hurricanes, and blizzards stand no match, according to Pet Life. Hey, pups gotta go out no matter what the weather– they’ll be ready for anything in this!
Extra Small Helios Thunder Crackle Jacket
