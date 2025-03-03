Trumpland

DOGE Tries to Do Math Again and Makes $86B Mistake

DEPARTMENT OF GOVERNMENT INACCURACIES

Elon Musk’s team can’t seem to add up their own numbers correctly.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Elon Musk, DOGE illustration
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Politics‘Putin Is on the Inside’: Shock as U.S. Caves to Russia in Cybersecurity Fight
Yasmeen Hamadeh
MediaRubio Melts Down on Air Over Accusation U.S. Is ‘Placating Putin’
Maurício Alencar
PoliticsIvanka Trump Shares X-Ray of Mysterious Foot Injury
Janna Brancolini
MediaCNN Calls BS on Joe Rogan’s Wild Trump Assassination Conspiracy
Julia Ornedo
PoliticsMTG’s Boyfriend Dresses Up as Reporter to Confront Zelensky
Nandika Chatterjee