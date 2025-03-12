U.S. News

DOGE Claims It Canceled a Lease for Ashley Biden’s Secret Service Agents

RENT’S DUE

It’s part of DOGE’s efforts to downsize the federal government.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Musk
Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
OpinionThe Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
TrumplandRFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsMusk Literally Gave Trump a Script for Desperate ‘Tesla Ad’
Erkki Forster
PoliticsJD Vance Breaks Silence on Cousin Who Flamed Him Over Zelensky Meeting
Yasmeen Hamadeh
U.S. NewsTrump Has Harsh Response to Federal Workers Losing Jobs
Erkki Forster