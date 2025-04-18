One of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency goons was accused Friday of berating federal employees as they worked 36 hours straight to fire colleagues.

The marathon shift took place this week at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which is reportedly in the process of having 90 percent of its staff cut by DOGE.

A federal judge pressed pause on those firings during an emergency hearing on Friday. She asserted the layoffs were taking place too quickly to comply with a previous court order, which allowed cuts but mandated they only occur after an assessment is completed and it is determined a worker is not needed to uphold CFPB’s statutory responsibilities.

A declaration submitted in court by a reduction-in-force employee at CFPB alleged that Musk minion Gavin Kliger yelled at members of their team and forced them to rush to get pink slips out to all fired workers by Thursday.

“DOGE member Gavin Kliger managed the RIF. He kept the team up for 36 hours straight to ensure that the notices would go out yesterday,” the declaration read Friday. “Gavin was screaming at people he did not believe were working fast enough to ensure they could go out on this compressed timeline, calling them incompetent.”

That employee used a pseudonym out of fear of retaliation, but the declaration was submitted under the penalty of perjury. The worker added that Kliger told staffers to ignore the court-ordered individual-by-individual assessment requirement.

Kliger is a 25-year-old “internet edgelord” who claims to have ditched seven figures in Silicon Valley to work at DOGE. He is a 2020 Berkeley graduate and “has boosted white supremacists and misogynists online,” Reuters reported.

CNN reports that Kliger has already overseen the firing of 1,500 to 1,700 employees at the CFPB, which supervises financial institutions and protects consumers in the market.

Jason Brown, assistant director of the CFPB’s office of research, testified Friday that all but three senior employees were fired on Thursday, with none of the remaining being consulted about whether the office could still fulfill its statutory duties after the layoffs.