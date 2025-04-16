Politics

DOGE Goons Return to Scene of Their Massive Data ‘Breach’ After Whistleblower Report

BACK FOR MORE

“If DOGE wasn’t here before, the story prompted them to pay us a visit today,” said one agency source.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Washington, DC - April 10 : Elon Musk listens as President Donald J Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday, April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) foot soldiers paid another visit Wednesday to the federal agency where they were accused of causing a “significant cybersecurity breach.”

A whistleblower at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) made the accusation in an explosive NPR report Tuesday, offering evidence that DOGE took large amounts of data from the agency’s systems and risked a breach by foreign adversaries in the process.

Daniel Berulis, an IT staffer at the NLRB, said he first noticed the “breach” when large amounts of data left the agency’s systems after DOGE staffers—who insisted that their actions not be tracked—gained access. He also claimed to have observed suspicious log-in attempts from an IP address in Russia using DOGE’s new accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source told Forbes that representatives with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) arrived at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. Wednesday for a two-hour meeting with leadership.

DOGE Goons Blamed for ‘Significant Cybersecurity Breach’TECH SUPPORT
Liam Archacki
White House Senior Advisor Elon Musk

The topic of the meeting and the identities of the DOGE staffers involved remain unclear.

“If DOGE wasn’t here before, the story prompted them to pay us a visit today,” the source with knowledge of the meeting told Forbes. “All I know is that two to three people from DOGE are meeting with agency heads right now.”

DOGE’s presence comes a day after NLRB general counsel William Cowen assured agency staffers in a Tuesday email that DOGE has not been in contact with the agency.

“The NLRB has had no official contact with any DOGE personnel. We have not granted DOGE access to any agency systems, nor has DOGE requested access to agency system,” he wrote. “At this point in time, we have no evidence of any unauthorized or unusual activity on agency systems.”

He added, “Now that the allegations have been publicly reported, we will review our systems again to ensure no data was inappropriately accessed or compromised.”

Elon’s DOGE Goons Are Behind Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Visa SchemeGOLD-BLOODED
Kenneal Patterson
President Donald Trump holds the $5 million dollar Gold Card as he speaks to reporters while in flight on board Air Force One in April.

NLRB’s leadership has also continued to cast doubt on Berulis’ claims of data mismanagement.

After DOGE’s meeting with agency leadership, sources told Forbes that some agency heads are “categorically denying it” in conversations with staff.

Berulis’ report paints a different picture, alleging that he received a “threatening note” when he attempted to bring up his concerns internally.

The message was taped to his door and included a photo of him that was apparently taken by a drone, he said.

Berulis has called for further investigation into the alleged suspicious activity and a review of DOGE’s conduct as it continues its sweep across federal agencies looking for “waste, fraud and abuse.”

“I can’t attest to what their end goal was or what they’re doing with the data,” said Berulis, in an interview with NPR. “But I can tell you that the bits of the puzzle that I can quantify are scary. ... This is a very bad picture we’re looking at.”

Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

JunkMell

emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandElon Musk’s Wild Plan to Father ‘Legion’ of Kids by Hitting Women Up on X Revealed
Julia Ornedo
TrumplandElon Musk Only Grants ‘Special Status’ to One of His Many Baby Mamas
Isabel van Brugen
PoliticsTrump Leads MAGA Meltdown Over Joe Biden’s First Post-Prez Speech
Julia Ornedo
TrumplandTrump Killed Musk’s Secret Pentagon Briefing: ‘What the F*** Is Elon Doing There?’
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsWhistleblower Blames Musk’s DOGE Goons for ‘Significant Cybersecurity Breach’
Liam Archacki