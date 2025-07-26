DOGE Goons Use AI to Delete Hundreds of Federal Regulations

The Department of Government Efficiency has deleted more than a thousand federal regulations using a new artificial intelligence tool.

With limited human oversight, the “DOGE AI Deregulation Decision Tool” identifies regulations not required by law and drafts submissions for their removal, according to The Washington Post.

A PowerPoint presentation obtained by the Post touts the fact that it has already been used to strip away 1,083 regulations at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

DOGE, the Trump administration’s cost-cutting initiative, is using AI to delete federal regulations. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

The presentation, dated July 1, predicts that there are 100,000 regulations worthy of removal and suggests that doing so will save the U.S. trillions in compliance costs and budget reductions.

It claims that applying AI to the regulatory requirements will reduce the man-hours involved in the deregulation process by 93 percent. It is not clear how the authors arrived at this figure.

There are legal questions about the extent to which Trump has the authority to unilaterally repeal federal regulations. However, the DOGE presentation also assures that the AI tool is “vetted and endorsed by DOGE lawyers.”

A spokesperson at HUD, which the presentation says has been a “case study” for the AI tool, declined to share specific information with the Post.

The AI tool was created by engineers brought into the government under Elon Musk, who left DOGE in May. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“We are not disclosing specifics about how many regulations are being examined or where we are at in the broader process,” the statement said.

However, the spokesperson emphasized that the “intent of the developments is not to replace the judgement, discretion and expertise of staff but be additive to the process.”

Employees at HUD told the Post that the AI deregulation push began three months ago. Staff were asked to assess the AI’s recommendations and mark where they disagreed.

One unnamed staffer told the Post that the AI made several errors.

“There were a couple places where the AI said the language was outside of the statute,” the person said, “and actually, no—the AI read the language wrong, and it is actually correct.”

The White House and HUD did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

The tool was developed by engineers brought into the government by DOGE founder Elon Musk, who departed his role at the cost-cutting initiative at the end of May and proceeded to suffer a brutal break-up with President Donald Trump.