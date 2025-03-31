‘Racist’ DOGE Goon Broke Data Sharing Rules and Was Rewarded With Even More Access
One of Elon Musk’s young Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) foot soldiers is back on the payroll—with even more access than he had before he was forced to resign over a series of offensive tweets—including one in which he declared proudly that he was “racist before it was cool.” Marko Elez, 25, also broke data sharing rules and may have violated federal law at the U.S. Treasury Department when he shared personally identifiable information on a spreadsheet with several employees at the General Services Administration who did not have permission to view the data, according to an audit. Despite the embarrassing incidents, Musk immediately pledged to rehire him—a promise he kept in February when Elez was brought on board as a Labor Department employee. He was later detailed on March 5 to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). According to a Saturday court filing, Elez is also employed by four other agencies. The court filings, which show how Elez and Musk’s other cronies have been given access to sensitive and secure databases, come just days after several other federal judges found that DOGE likely broke the law with its inexplicable access to sensitive data systems.
