Politics

DOGE Undermined as Trump Rehires 24,500 Workers: You’re Not Fired!

WELCOME BACK!

A court orders Trump to give federal staffers their jobs back.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

Elon Musk and his DOGE team have been reined in by the courts.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump-Hating Podcast Rockets Past Rogan With Nearly Double the Downloads
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics‘Don’t Tell Melania’: Trump Once Offered Rising MAGA Star His Bed
Erkki Forster
PoliticsStephen Miller Loses His Cool on Fox News: ‘Absolute Moron’
Erkki Forster
politicsTrump Starts Tire Fire in Swing State Over MAGA Boycott Tweet
Sam Brodey,
Hunter Woodall
TrumplandKaroline Leavitt Walks Back Trump’s Rant on Biden Pardons
Amethyst Martinez