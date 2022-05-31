Dogecoin Co-Creator: Elon Musk ‘Was and Always Will Be’ a ‘Grifter’
FIGHTING WORDS
One of the co-creators of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin says he’s convinced Elon Musk is a “grifter” after his own interactions with the SpaceX CEO/wannabe Twitter owner. Jackson Palmer, in an interview with the Australian news site Crikey, said he first interacted with Musk on Twitter several years ago regarding plans for a bot meant to weed out cryptocurrency scams on the platform. “Elon reached out to me to get hold of that script and it became apparent very quickly that he didn’t understand coding as well as he made out. He asked, ‘How do I run this Python script?’” Palmer was quoted saying. After that, he said, “I wasn’t a fan of him. He’s a grifter, he sells a vision in hopes that he can one day deliver what he’s promising, but he doesn’t know that.” As for Musk’s Twitter takeover, Palmer said he suspects the Tesla exec either wants to “dismantle all trust or maybe he’s delusional enough to think he can build an alternative.” The other option, he said, is “that he wants to drive it into the ground at a much lower price, and I think that’s what he’s doing.” Musk has yet to respond to the comments.