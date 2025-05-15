How’s that for efficiency?

Procedures implemented by the Department of Government Efficiency uncovered just two out of 110,000 calls to the Social Security Administration this spring had a “high probability” of being fraudulent, Federal Computer Week reported.

That is a far cry from the 40 percent figure that was parroted by MAGA in recent months, including by DOGE’s recently departed leader, Elon Musk, and Vice President JD Vance. The real figure is about .0018 percent.

The anti-fraud procedures were put in place by DOGE last month and have seemingly done more harm than good, according to an internal memo viewed by Federal Computer Week. While it reassured DOGE staff that fraudsters are not phoning the SSA every second, it reportedly slowed processing times at the administration by 25 percent and may soon be removed from protocol.

DOGE’s anti-fraud procedures have seemingly done more harm than good. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Such delays were described in a memo as a “degradation of public service,” which is the antithesis of DOGE’s supposed goal within the federal government.

“No significant fraud has been detected from the flagged cases,” the internal document said, according to the magazine.

DOGE’s anti-fraud protocol required a three-day hold to be placed on phone claims in order to check for fraud. This procedure “delays payments and benefits to customers, despite an extremely low risk of fraud,” the memo said.

The 40 percent figure circulating in MAGA circles stems from a Fox News segment on March 27, where the DOGE engineer Aram Moghaddassi erroneously said 40 percent of calls made to the SSA to change direct deposit information are from fraudsters.

Musk has been notably quieter the last month. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

In reality, Federal Computer Week reports that 40 percent of direct deposit fraud at the agency is associated with phone calls—not that four out of every 10 calls to the agency are from fraudsters.

Likely based on the exaggerated fraud figures, the SSA announced in March that it would phase out allowing people to make account changes or claims over the phone. That policy was scrapped shortly after due to public backlash.

Musk, who has been notably quieter the last month, did not immediately address his department’s face-palm on Thursday.