DOGE’s Government Data Access Probed in New Audit
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is being audited by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), according to Wired. Sources and records reviewed by the outlet revealed that the GAO–a non-partisan and independent agency that works for Congress–has been undergoing a probe since March on Musk’s department. GAO spokesperson Sarah Kaczmarek told Wired that the “GAO has received requests to review actions taken by DOGE across multiple agencies.” The audit is centered around DOGE’s access to—and potential misuse of—sensitive government data. Records also show that the GAO has been working alongside the Department of Labor (DOL) during the investigation. A Congressional aide told Wired that congressional leaders requested for the GAO, also dubbed the “congressional watchdog,” to investigate DOGE after “alarming” media reports came out about DOGE invading federal systems. “The reports of untrained people rummaging around databases changing code, scraping data—who knows what they’re doing?—were pretty alarming,” the aide said. According to letters and reports obtained by Wired, Democrats have been pushing for a review of DOGE’s actions within multiple government agencies, in particular the Social Security Administration and Treasury Department. By the end of spring, the GAO review should be complete, with congressional sources adding that a public report of the findings will be released.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT