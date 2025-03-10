Politics

DOGE’s Social Security Closures Have Peeved Federal Workers Taking to the Street

FIRED AND FED UP

People turned up en masse to protest Elon Musk, his mass firings, and office closures—from London to Palo Alto.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Elon Musk
OLIVER CONTRERAS/AFP via Getty Images
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
U.S. NewsChelsea Handler Hits Elon Musk With Brutal Sex Diss at SXSW
Alyson Krueger
PoliticsJD Vance Slammed by His Own Cousin Who Fought in Ukraine Over Zelensky ‘Ambush’
Sean Craig
PoliticsTrump Demands MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace Be ‘Forced to Resign’
Leigh Kimmins
TrumplandICE Now Arresting People With Green Cards as Rubio Promises Deportations
Leigh Kimmins
RoyalistTrump Privately Fuming After King Charles Makes Other Leaders Feel ‘Special’ Too
Tom Sykes