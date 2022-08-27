This Fake Grass Is the Most Unexpected Pet Accessory You Never Knew You Needed

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a pet owner of five rescue dogs (plus four kitties!), I’ve always been fortunate enough to have a reasonably-sized yard or pet-friendly walking area to let my pups do their business. Now, as any puppy owner may know, the potty training process (and even far after) isn’t exactly foolproof—especially when you’re living in a place with carpet—not fun, trust me! When I found out about DoggieLawn, a subscription service that offers all-natural, real-grass pet potty pads designed to be used indoors, I automatically was intrigued.

With so many of us returning to the office, whether part or full-time, our pets may be in shock after having us around and being able to be let outside to poop and pee whenever nature calls.

DoggieLawn Grass Potty Patches DoggieLawn shoppers are equally as impressed with the unconventional (and totally genius) potty pads as well. “This stuff works great! Now I don't have to get up every hour of the night to take my dog out,” one reviewer wrote. Oh, and it’s not just for dogs—cats, ducks, bunnies, and any other pet can benefit from DoggieLawn patches too. “At first my bunny sniffed it and that's it. Took her two days, but now she loves to hop on it and eat the grass,” another customer said. Prices start at about $30 and go up depending on the desired sizing. Buy at DoggieLawn $ 33 Free Shipping

Now that so many of us are returning to a traditional eight-hour day at the office a few times a week, we’re bound to have to deal with some accidents while our dogs re-adjust to us being away all day. DoggieLawn’s grass patches are the perfect re-potty-training solution, as they can be used indoors, naturally blocks odors, and dogs actually want to pee and poop on real grass (just like they do when they’re outside!).

Whether you’re potty training and looking for a more functional alternative to the diaper-like potty training pads that don’t exactly work like a charm, are worried about accidents during working away at the office all day, are going on vacation and worried that your pet-sitter might miss a beat, or are just sick of having to let Fido out every couple of hours while you’re on a Zoom call, DoggieLawn’s real-grass, potty training patches are a game-changer.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.