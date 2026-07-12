DOJ Accidentally Owns Itself With Epstein Files Blunder

An embarrassing social media blunder briefly made it appear as if the Justice Department was admitting to impeding the only active criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

The apparent self-own came after journalist and lawyer Aaron Parnas posted on X that “The Trump Administration is impeding the only active criminal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.”

DOJ Rapid Response replied with two words: “We are.”

Clash. DOJ Rapid Response/DOJ Rapid Response

The response immediately appeared to validate the accusation before linking to a “fact check” claiming accusations about a lack of DOJ cooperation on the Epstein files were “demonstrably false.” The apparent typo quickly drew ridicule online.

The exchange stemmed from allegations by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who has accused the Justice Department of withholding unredacted files related to Epstein’s Zorro Ranch near Santa Fe, where sex-trafficked women and girls are believed to have been housed and assaulted.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche has insisted his office is doing everything to cooperate on providing access to the Epstein files. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Critics weren’t buying the DOJ’s explanation.

“If your ‘we are’ means you’re talking about it, it’s been 5 months since the N.M. attorney general requested the files and they’ve received no cooperation or files,” noted X user Candid Candor. “If you’re replying to the ‘the Trump admin is impeding’ remark, well... either way... you’ve admitted to impeding the investigation.”

Pushback. CandidCandor/Candid Candor

Torrez accused the Justice Department of withholding access to unredacted files vital to cases against sex offenders involved in Epstein’s trafficking.

“Every day that the USDOJ withholds these records, the foundation upon which a New Mexico prosecution could be built erodes,” Torrez wrote in a blistering June 30 letter to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who was previously President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. The letter was publicly released on Thursday.

“Witnesses relocate and become unreachable. Memories, already strained by years of trauma, fade further. Physical and documentary evidence degrades, is lost, or is rendered more difficult to authenticate with the passage of time,” Torrez wrote.

He said New Mexico authorities have been essentially stonewalled by federal officials and noted that 130 days had passed since his office’s initial request for the unredacted files.

Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act last year, which Trump signed into law on Nov. 19, 2025. Though it compelled the DOJ to publish all unclassified records, investigative materials, communications, and flight logs related to the prosecution of Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, the Trump administration has yet to fully comply.

Trump and Epstein enjoyed a long friendship, before it ended sometime in the 2000s. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

A Justice Department spokesperson insisted to CNN that the agency “substantively” responded to demands from New Mexico last month.

“The DOJ reiterates that it welcomes New Mexico undertaking additional investigation of the Zorro Ranch and stands ready to provide necessary assistance with New Mexico’s investigation,” the spokesperson added.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

New Mexico reopened an investigation into Zorro Ranch earlier this year after some newly released Epstein documents revealed an email alleging that “somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G,” presumably referring to Epstein and Maxwell. The crime has not been independently verified.