Feds Probing Alex Jones, Roger Stone Connection to Capitol Riot: Report
BAD INFLUENCES
The nation’s top law enforcement agencies are looking into whether Roger Stone, Alex Jones and other high-profile people who promoted former President Trump’s election fraud conspiracy may have influenced rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI and Department of Justice began investigating a possible connection between the avid conspiracy theorists and the pro-Trump mob as a way to better understand the motivations of individual rioters, law enforcement sources told The Washington Post. Stone and Jones have spoken approvingly of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, two extremist groups who were front and center during the riot. It’s possible but unlikely that either man would face criminal charges, officials say, and both have adamantly denied that they had any part in the violence that day.