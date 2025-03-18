Politics

DOJ Argues Trump Could Fire All Agency Heads Who Are Women or Over 40

AT WILL

A Justice Department attorney made the argument in response to a hypothetical scenario posed by a federal judge.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while he poses for a picture at the presidential box at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 17, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reuters
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsPutin Trolls Trump with Power Station Strike After ‘Ceasefire’
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsNIT Tournament Rescinds School’s Invite in College Basketball Stunner
Kenneal Patterson
Crime & JusticeParents of Missing Student Believe They Know What Happened to Her
Nandika Chatterjee
WorldLast Person Who Saw Missing Student Alive Gives Heartbreaking Account in Court
Matt Young
PoliticsDOJ Argues Trump Could Fire All Agency Heads Who Are Women or Over 40
Julia Ornedo