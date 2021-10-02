CHEAT SHEET
Feds Arrest English-Speaking ‘Voice Behind the Violence’ of ISIS Propaganda Videos
The Department of Justice said Saturday it had arrested and charged a 38-year-old man who translated and narrated about 15 ISIS propaganda videos. Mohammed Khalifa, a Canadian citizen born in Saudi Arabia, was initially caught by Syrian Democratic Forces after a grenade fight in 2019 and was recently handed over to the FBI. Raj Parekh, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, described Khalifa as the “voice behind the violence.” By promoting ISIS, Khalifa “expanded the reach of videos that glorified the horrific murders and indiscriminate cruelty of ISIS,” Parekh said. Two notoriously violent videos seen frequently were called “Flames of War,” both of which were narrated by Khalifa.