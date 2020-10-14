DOJ Attorney Bruce Ohr Quit Day Before Expected Firing Over Russia Probe: CBS
STEELE DOSSIER
Department of Justice attorney Bruce Ohr, who the president has long accused of involvement in the controversial Steele dossier investigating links between Trump’s campaign and Russia, resigned in recent weeks, avoiding termination over his conduct, CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge reports. Ohr’s conduct was cited in Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s 2019 report on the dossier, which found “serious performance failures” and cited Ohr as a backchannel helping the dossier’s author, ex-British spy Christopher Steele, work with the FBI long after Steele had been terminated as an official source. The Washington Post reported in 2018 that Ohr’s wife, Nellie, was a consultant for Fusion GPS, which hired Steele to conduct opposition research on Trump, and that the couple met with Steele several times in 2016. Ohr has yet to comment on his resignation.