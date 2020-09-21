DoJ Bizarrely Brands NYC, Seattle, Portland as ‘Anarchist Jurisdictions’ in Move to Revoke Federal Funding
YOU’RE BARRED
Attorney General Bill Barr has actually followed through on the surreal memo signed by President Donald Trump this month that announced his plans to cut off “lawless zones” from federal funding. According to the New York Post, New York City is one of three U.S. cities that were branded “anarchist jurisdictions” by the Justice Department on Sunday in a move to punish them for how they responded to this summer’s protests over the police killing of George Floyd. Portland and Seattle are the other two, the Post reported. Barr said in a statement: “We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance... It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens.” It’s not yet clear what federal funding is likely to be cut from the cities.