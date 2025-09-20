DOJ Can’t Tie Suspected Kirk Killer to Left Like MAGA Wants

There is nothing to suggest that the suspected killer of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was connected to any “left-wing groups,” according to investigators looking into the killing.

Three Justice Department officials told NBC News that there is “every indication... that this was one guy who did one really bad thing because he found Kirk’s ideology personally offensive.” They also said that so far, there is nothing to suggest Robinson was connected to any left-wing organization.

“Thus far, there is no evidence connecting the suspect with any left-wing groups,” One person familiar with the federal investigation said, according to NBC.

The officials also voiced that it would be difficult to bring federal charges against Robinson, as Robinson committed the crime in Utah and is a resident of the Beehive State. Furthermore, Kirk was an influencer activist, and not an elected official.

Kirk’s murder is being used by the Trump administration to threaten crackdowns on left-wing groups. White House Deputy Chief of Staff vowed vengeance on the Left on the first episode of The Charlie Kirk Show since the assassination, saying left-wing organizations amounted to a “vast domestic terror movement.”