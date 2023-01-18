DOJ Decided Not to Send FBI to Biden Documents Search, Report Says
HANDS OFF
The Justice Department considered sending FBI agents to supervise President Joe Biden’s lawyers as they looked for classified documents at his property but ultimately chose not to, according to a report. Citing sources familiar with the deliberations, the Wall Street Journal claims the DOJ opted against sending feds to monitor the search because Biden’s attorneys were quick to hand over the first tranche of documents when they were discovered and were cooperating with investigators. Files marked classified have been found at both Biden’s Delaware residence and an office at a think tank in Washington, D.C., which Biden used before becoming president. It’s thought his lawyers’ cooperative stance may have helped avoid the more aggressive approach taken by law enforcement in relation to recovering classified documents being kept at the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump last year.