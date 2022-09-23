DOJ Drops Charges Against Judge Accused of Helping Migrant Evade ICE
NO FURTHER QUESTIONS
The Department of Justice on Thursday announced it planned to scrap charges against a judge who had been accused of helping an undocumented migrant evade Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Massachusetts state court Judge Shelley Joseph was initially indicted over the 2019 incident, along with former court officer Wesley MacGregor, who allegedly helped the same defendant. MacGregor has also entered into an agreement with the DOJ that is likely to lead to the end of his criminal prosecution. At issue was the case of undocumented migrant Jose Medina-Perez, who had already been deported from the U.S. twice when he arrived in Joseph’s courtroom. An ICE officer was there to collect Medina-Perez, who had been deemed a fugitive by authorities. According to reports, Joseph instructed a court clerk to tell the ICE officer to wait outside the courtroom and, while outside, MacGregor allegedly helped Medina-Perez exit the courthouse via a back door.