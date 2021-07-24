CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
DOJ Drops Inquiry of Cuomo’s Handling of Nursing Homes During COVID
NO FEDERAL CASE
Read it at Bloomberg
The Justice Department has dropped its inquiry into allegations that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo botched the handling of the pandemic in nursing homes and undercounted deaths in them by as much as 50 percent. The feds had asked for information from the state but, based on what was reviewed, have decided not to open an investigation “at this time,” they said in a letter to Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is gunning for Cuomo’s job. Zeldin blasted the DOJ, according to Bloomberg, saying in a statement that it “has now chosen to willfully participate in the effort to deny the public answers and accountability.” A state probe of Cuomo, which includes the nursing home scandal and sexual misconduct allegations, is still underway.