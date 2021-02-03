DOJ Drops Suit Accusing Yale of Discriminating Against White, Asian-American Applicants
NEVERMIND
The Department of Justice dropped a lawsuit against Yale University on Wednesday that alleged the school discriminated against white and Asian-American applicants in its admissions policies. The suit, which accused Yale of violating federal civil rights law, was filed in October under the Trump administration, following a two-year investigation that found the school rejected “scores” of applicants based on race alone. Pro-affirmative action policies were repeatedly attacked by the Trump administration, even though the Supreme Court has previously upheld race as an acceptable factor to be considered in college admissions processes. “Illegal race discrimination by colleges and universities must end,” Assistant Attorney General Eric S. Dreiband said in a statement about the lawsuit at the time. “To do otherwise is to permit our institutions to foster stereotypes, bitterness, and division.”