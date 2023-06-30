DOJ Has No Record of Trump’s ‘Standing Order’ to Declassify Docs: Report

Read it at Bloomberg
Former President Donald Trump has insisted for months that he had a “standing order” that would declassify documents as soon as they were removed from the Oval Office—an order that would conveniently exonerate him in an ongoing criminal case into his alleged mishandling of top secret government information. But the Justice Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence both say they have no evidence such an order ever existed. The admission comes in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by Bloomberg, over which the publication sued.