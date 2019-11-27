DOJ Inspector General Found No Evidence FBI Attempted to Spy on Trump Campaign: Report
The Justice Department’s inspector general found no evidence that the FBI attempted to place undercover agents and informants inside President Trump’s 2016 campaign, The New York Times reports. Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report—slated for release on Dec. 9—will reportedly disprove claims that the agency attempted to spy on the campaign. Horowitz notes that while the FBI used an informant and an undercover agent in meetings with ex-campaign advisers Carter Page and George Papadopoulos, the agency did not give any direction for the informant to infiltrate the campaign. The inspector general reportedly disproves assertions that Joseph Mifsud, a professor who promised political dirt to Papadopoulos, was an FBI informant. Horowitz also found that agency leaders did not take politically motivated actions while pursuing a wiretap on Page, which agents obtained after Page had officially left the campaign.
However, Horowitz is reportedly expected to criticize FBI leaders in the handling of the investigation—noting the “careless and unprofessional” way FBI officials got the Page wiretap and how one lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, altered a document related to the wiretap application. A spokesperson for Horowitz has not spoken publicly about the matter.