DOJ Inspector General’s Report Into FBI Russia Probe Close to Public Release: Report
The Justice Department's inspector general is reportedly close to releasing its report on the early stages of the FBI’s Russia investigation, The Associated Press reports. Those interviewed for the report and their lawyers have reportedly been invited by Inspector General Michael Horowitz to review portions of the draft report this week and next week, a move which is considered a precursor to the report's public release. In the review process, interviewees and their attorneys will have the chance to suggest edits or flag concerns they might have on the report about the FBI's process in investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Horowitz reportedly provided Attorney General William Barr with a draft of the report in September. A spokesman for Horowitz has not commented publicly on the matter. This comes as the Justice Department is also conducting a separate probe into the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. According to the AP, the investigation—led by U.S. Attorney John Durham—has turned into a criminal matter. However, it is unclear what crime is being looked at in the probe.