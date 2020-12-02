DOJ Investigates ‘Secret’ Bribery Scheme to Secure a Presidential Pardon

The Department of Justice is investigating a possible “secret lobbying scheme” to secure a presidential pardon, according to a partially unsealed filing in D.C. federal court.

The 20-page document is largely redacted, leaving it a mystery who investigators believe was hoping to receive the pardon or reprieve in exchange for “a substantial political contribution.”

No names or identifying information is provided, and the investigation appears to be ongoing. The evidence of a potential bribery scheme was discovered after authorities raided an unidentified lawyer’s office over the summer and seized 50 electronic devices including iPhones, iPads, laptops, and thumb drives, according to the filing.

The filing was first reported by CNN.

"The political strategy to obtain a presidential pardon was 'parallel' to and distinct from [redacted]'s role as an attorney-advocate for [redacted name]," Chief Justice Beryl A. Howell wrote in the unsealing order.

The documents appear to suggest that investigators are looking at two individuals they say worked as unregistered "lobbyists to senior White House officials," and hoped to bribe the White House through an intermediary. The filings say the feds plan to question at least three people linked to the alleged scheme.