DOJ National Security Chief: I Almost Resigned Over Trump’s Election Lies
The Department of Justice official who led the crucial national security division has revealed how he almost resigned when his boss came under pressure to investigate Donald Trump’s stolen election claims. Assistant Attorney General John Demers is the most senior DOJ official to have served under both Trump and Joe Biden but is finally moving on this week. In a farewell interview with the Wall Street Journal, Demers said the only time in his three years at the DOJ that he considered resigning was in early January when acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen was in Trump’s firing line, leaving him wondering who would be left to sign requests for foreign intelligence surveillance and handle the espionage threat from China and Russia. “I didn’t know what was going to happen, I thought that there was a real chance that would be my last day in the department,” Demers, 49, told the Journal. In the event, Rosen resisted the pressure from Trump and Demers stayed in his job.