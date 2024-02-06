DOJ Not Expected to Bring Charges in Biden Classified Docs Probe: Report
BUT DON’T DO IT AGAIN
Prosecutors are not planning to bring criminal charges against President Joe Biden in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, though a special counsel report set to be released in the near future is expected to be critical of the president’s actions, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. People familiar with the matter told the newspaper that department officials are preparing to release special counsel Robert Hur’s report as early as this week, but cautioned that prosecutors could yet decide to delay its issuing. Hur was appointed to the case in January 2023, two months after lawyers for Biden discovered around 10 classified documents dating back to his time as vice president in his private office. More classified material was discovered the next month in his Delaware residence. A spokesperson for Hur declined to comment on Tuesday to the Post. Biden’s team are bracing for the report’s release—though not because they’re worried about criminal charges. Instead, Axios reported earlier this week, there is concern the report could air “embarrassing details” that could hurt Biden’s re-election campaign.