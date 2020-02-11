DOJ Overrides ‘Excessive’ Sentencing Recommendation for Trump Ally Roger Stone

Department of Justice headquarters has stepped in to try to shorten Roger Stone’s still-unannounced prison sentence, a senior Department official confirmed to The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, prosecutors handling Stone’s case asked a federal judge to sentence him to seven to nine years in prison. Stone, a Republican operative who previously advised Trump’s campaign and has known the president for decades, was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstructing a Congressional probe. He will be sentenced on Feb. 20.

Adam Jed and Aaron Zelinsky, two prosecutors who worked on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, signed off on the sentencing recommendation, along with Timothy Shea, whom Attorney General Bill Barr named as interim U.S. Attorney for Washington D.C.

Trump reacted volcanically to news of the recommendation in a tweet sent at 1:48 a.m. on Tuesday.

And within a few hours, a senior Justice Department official indicated they would override the sentencing recommendation. The official told The Daily Beast that Main Justice was “shocked” to see the seven to nine year recommendation.

“The Department finds the recommendation, as it was filed, extreme and excessive and grossly disproportionate to Stone’s offenses,” the official said, adding the department will “clarify its position” later Tuesday.

The official said DOJ leadership decided to override the recommendation, and that the leadership had been told the prosecutors handling Stone’s case would ask for less time than what they ultimately asked for.

Fox News reported earlier today on a similar comment.