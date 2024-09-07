DOJ: Pakistani National in Canada Planned ISIS Attack on Jews in New York
TERROR PLOT THWARTED
The Department of Justice claims to have thwarted a plot allegedly hatched by a Pakistani national and Canadian resident to kill, “in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible,” according to a criminal complaint released Friday. Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, was charged with attempting to provide material support and resources to the terrorist organization after an FBI sting operation. “Thanks to the investigative work of the FBI, and the quick action of our Canadian law enforcement partners, the defendant was taken into custody," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement included in the complaint. Khan told undercover agents in messages on an encrypted social media app that “New york is perfect to target jews” because it has the “largest Jewish population In america,” adding that “we are going to nyc to slaughter them.” (He had selected a location in Brooklyn, New York, at which to carry out his attack, the complaint alleged.) Khan pressed the agents “on numerous occasions, to acquire firearms, ammunition, magazines, tactical gear, and ‘some good hunting [knives] so we can slit their throats.’” He traveled on Wednesday to meet a “human smuggler” set to help him cross the U.S.-Canada border, but was instead intercepted in transit by agents, and now faces up to 20 years in prison.