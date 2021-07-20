CHEAT SHEET
DOJ Releases Footage of Capitol Rioter Hitting D.C. Cop in the Eye
The Department of Justice released footage Tuesday of a retired Special Forces officer hitting a police officer in the eye with a flag pole and then lobbing it as the officer stumbles backwards during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The video shows Jeffrey McKellop emerge from the chaotic mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters to hit a Washington, D.C. cop in the face. The officer suffered a cut over his left eye. The Justice Department has charged McKellop with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly weapon, and violent entry, alleging he threw the flagpole “like a spear” at police. McKellop has pleaded not guilty and was denied bond.