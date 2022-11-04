DOJ Reportedly Considering Special Counsel if Trump Runs
‘NO IDEA’
In light of Donald Trump’s potential run for president in 2024, Department of Justice officials have already started to discuss creating a special counsel to supervise the two federal investigations involving the former president, unidentified sources told CNN. Trump aides have reportedly discussed Nov. 14 as a potential date to announce his run. While the DOJ hasn’t made any major moves in the weeks before the midterm elections, things could heat up in their aftermath. “They can crank up charges on almost anybody if they wanted to,” a defense lawyer working on tasks related to Jan. 6 told CNN. He added that defense lawyers "have no idea" as to who will be charged. “This is the scary thing,” he said. The two investigations center around the classified White House documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago and his efforts to thwart President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.