Feds Says Four FBI Agents Had Sex With Prostitutes Oversees Then Lied
An investigation conducted by the Department of Justice has determined that four FBI agents not only had sex with prostitutes while working overseas, but also lied about it during internal investigations. The internal investigation concluded that the officers violated FBI and DOJ policies prohibiting the “solicitation of prostitution.” A fifth agent was also confirmed to have attempted—but failed—to procure overseas, rule-breaking sex. The lack of “candor,” as outlined in an investigative summary, was committed through interviews and polygraph tests conducted as part of the investigation. The summary concludes that of the guilty bunch, two agents have quit, two have retired, and the other was “removed.”