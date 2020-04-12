DOJ Says It’s on the Lookout for ‘Government Regulation of Religious Services’ This Weekend

The Attorney General is on the lookout for “government regulation of religious services” over Easter weekend, a spokeswoman for the Department of Justice said Saturday. “While social distancing policies are appropriate during this emergency, they must be applied evenhandedly and not single out religious orgs. Expect action from DOJ next week!” spokeswoman Kerri Kupec wrote on Twitter. A battle over whether the new coronavirus should shutter Easter church services has raged across the country. In Kansas, the governor has sued Republican lawmakers who blocked an order that would have prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people. The president also recently suggested that Americans could possibly attend church en masse at Easter. Church services have hastened the spread of COVID-19, according to public health experts.