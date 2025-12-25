DOJ Says ‘Million More’ Epstein Files Coming—But With Delays

The Department of Justice teased a fresh dump of “over a million” more Epstein files—but didn’t provide a release date.

The embattled agency led by Pam Bondi announced on Wednesday that it received “over a million more documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case” from the FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The Justice Department said it was working “around the clock” to review the new tranche of files and make redactions to protect victims.

“We will release the documents as soon as possible,” it said in an X post. “Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks.”

The Justice Department said more Epstein files are on the way. Department of Justice on X

The vague announcement quickly drew backlash, with Democrats in the House Oversight Committee, who have been leading the charge to release the highly anticipated documents related to the convicted sex offender, crying cover-up.

“The White House is openly engaged in a cover-up protecting Epstein’s co-conspirators and the powerful men who abused women and girls,” California Rep. Robert Garcia said. “It’s outrageous that the DOJ has illegally withheld over 1 million documents from the public.”

Garcia also called on Bondi, 60, to testify to Congress “to explain herself” over the release, which was supposed to have been completed by the Dec. 19 deadline under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

House Democrats blasted the delay in releasing the files. House Oversight Democrats on X

The White House and the Justice Department did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle amped up the pressure on President Donald Trump to sign off on the release of the Epstein files last month.

Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie and California Democrat Ro Khanna—the leaders of the bipartisan push for the Epstein files release—earlier said they planned to pursue legal action against Bondi over the Justice Department’s failure to meet the Dec. 19 deadline.

Todd Blanche, Bondi’s deputy attorney general, was unfazed by the threat during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press.

“Bring it on,” he said Sunday. “We are doing everything we’re supposed to be doing to comply with this statute.”

An official told Axios that about 750,000 records have so far been reviewed and released by a team of some 200 people.

Another 700,000 are in the pipeline, the official added, but cautioned that many of these records are duplicates.