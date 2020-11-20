DOJ: ‘Tiger King’ Zoo Owner Violated Endangered Species Act
MEOWCH
The Department of Justice announced Thursday that it had filed a civil complaint against Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren, Tiger King LLC, and Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park LLC, all made famous by the Netflix documentary Tiger King. Lowe and his businesses are accused of violating the Endangered Species Act in failing to provide adequate care for the animals. The DOJ is suing for custody of the animals and a court order to immediately inspect the Lowes’ new facility, which they opened after their previous license to operate a zoo was revoked by the USDA. The DOJ said that during a prior USDA inspection, a lion cub named Nala “was lethargic, depressed, thin, and would not get up out of the mud even after prompting.” She was allegedly one of several ill and malnourished big cats. Previously, Lowe has called the allegations against him “a litany of falsehoods.”