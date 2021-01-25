Feds Say Woman Who Allegedly Stole Pelosi's Laptop in Capitol Riot Encouraged Others to Destroy Evidence
KEYBOARD WARRIOR
The woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol has urged fellow rioters to destroy evidence, prosecutors said Monday. Justice Department officials requested that Riley Williams, 22, be barred from accessing the internet, according to NBC 4’s Scott MacFarlane. Williams was released from jail last week, due to her lack of prior criminal history, and placed in the custody of her mother on the condition she avoid contact with other rioters. Judge Martin Carlson told Williams that her mother could be criminally charged if she failed to meet the conditions of her release, according to The Washington Post. “Your mother is making an enormous leap of faith on your behalf,” Carlson said last week. “You are the one person in this courtroom who can make sure your mother doesn’t have to choose between her love for you and her duty to this court.”