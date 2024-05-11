DOJ Seeks 40-Year Sentence for Man Who Attacked Nancy Pelosi’s Husband

Federal prosecutors are pushing for a 40-year sentence for the man who was convicted of attacking former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

In a 20-page document filed on Friday, prosecutors pushed for a lengthier stint in prison for defendant David DePape, than the 25-year sentence recommended by the U.S. Probation Office.

DePape “intended to promote a federal crime of terrorism and therefore, the terrorism enhancement should apply here,” U.S. attorneys wrote. “The violent lessons that the defendant wanted to teach are not permitted in this country, and the sentence that this Court imposes must reflect the nature and circumstances of the offense.”

Prosecutors argued that applying a terrorism enhancement would act as a deterrent for others considering “violent ideological attacks.”

“At a time when extremism has led to attacks on public and elected officials, this case presents a moment to speak to others harboring ideologically motivated violent dreams and plans,” the filing said.

DePape was found guilty in November of violently attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer, and his sentencing is scheduled for May 17.