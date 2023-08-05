CHEAT SHEET
    DOJ Seeks Protective Order After Trump’s ‘I’m Coming After You’ Post

    THAT WAS FAST

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pauses as he speaks at a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., July 7, 2023

    Reuters

    Prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office are seeking a protective order after Donald Trump posted an apparent threat on Truth Social on Friday. Citing the former president’s all-caps declaration, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” prosecutors said his posts could have a “harmful chilling effect” on witnesses in the case against him if he were to start publicly posting information obtained in discovery. The DOJ is therefore asking a judge for a protective order blocking the “improper dissemination or use of discovery materials.” Prosecutors noted in their filing that the order is especially important since “the defendant has previously issued public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys and others associated with legal matters pending against him.”

