DOJ Sends Grand Jury Subpoenas to John Bolton’s Book Publisher, Agent
U.S. V. BOLTON
The Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into whether Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton mishandled classified information with the release of his tell-all book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir. Federal prosecutors issued two grand jury subpoenas to the book’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, and literary agent, Javelin, asking for all communication with Bolton, according to The Wall Street Journal. Bolton, who made several embarrassing revelations about Trump in the book, agreed to let security officials review his book before publication but the DOJ claim it was published before a final sign-off was given.
The DOJ sued in June to stop the book’s publication but filed the lawsuit just a week before its release. Federal Judge Royce C. Lamberth denied the Trump administration’s effort, saying it was too late and “the damage is done.” However, Lamberth also opened the door to further probes, suggesting that Bolton could be subject to criminal prosecution if the book contained classified information.