DOJ Sues West Virginia Guv’s Son Over Millions in Unpaid Fines
‘SAFETY RISKS’
The Department of Justice has brought a lawsuit against West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s son and his coal empire to collect more than $5 million in unpaid civil penalties and fees for violations of federal law. From 2018 to 2022, the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement issued Jay Justice’s 13 coal companies more than 130 violations and over 50 orders to stop mining operations because the infractions posed “health and safety risks” and “environmental harm,” according to the complaint. Christopher R. Kavanaugh, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, said in a press release that the suit holds “defendants accountable for jeopardizing the health and safety of the public and our environment.” The 128-page filing estimates that the total amount Justice owes in penalties, fees, and expenses—plus interest—is approximately $7.6 million.