The Department of Justice has placed one of its attorneys on leave after he “failed to zealously advocate” for the government’s interests.

Erez Reuveni, acting deputy director for the Office of Immigration Litigation, was placed on indefinite paid leave after arguing on behalf of the government in a lawsuit brought by a Maryland man who was deported to El Salvador in error.

Following Reuveni’s appearance in court on Friday, where he was described as appearing “exasperated,” he was placed on leave, with Attorney General Pam Bondi clarifying in a statement released on Saturday, “At my direction, every Department of Justice attorney is required to zealously advocate on behalf of the United States.

“Any attorney who fails to abide by this direction will face consequences,” she continued.

The Department of Justice’s own values statement stresses the importance of independence and impartiality, as well as “following the facts and the law wherever they may lead, without prejudice or improper influence.”

The Trump administration is seeking to appeal a judge’s order that required the DOJ to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the U.S. by Monday. He is currently being held at the maximum security CECOT prison in El Salvador. An ICE official admitted in a sworn declaration last Monday that his deportation was an “administrative error.”

The DOJ has also placed August Flentje, the deputy director of the Office of Immigration and Reuveni’s supervisor, on paid administrative leave, sources told ABC News. The reason given for the decision was his “failure to supervise a subordinate”.

According to reports, Reuveni struggled when pressed by Judge Paula Xinis for details of Abrego Garcia’s deportation, or an explanation as to why the Trump administration felt it could not facilitate his return to the U.S.

At one point during the proceedings, Reuveni told the judge, “Your honor, my answer to a lot of these questions is going to be frustrating, and I’m also frustrated that I have no answers for you on a lot of these questions.”