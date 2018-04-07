CHEAT SHEET
    DOJ to Allow Intelligence Committee Members to View FISA Applications

    Joshua Roberts

    In a letter to Republican Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, the Department of Justice said on Friday that it would be allowing all members of the committee to review FISA applications that have been the subject of Republican investigations. The letter also says that members of the Senate intelligence committee will be able to see them as well. “The Department considers this an extraordinary accommodation based on unique facts and circumstances,” the letter reads.