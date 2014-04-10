DOJ to Release New Profiling Rules

The new rules for racial profiling released by the Justice Department expand the definition to include religion, national origin, gender, and sexual orientation as well as the standards agents must meet before being exempted from them. However, most of the racial profiling the FBI is allowed to use will continue, including the way it uses nationality to map neighborhoods, gather informants, or search for spies. Intelligence officials see profiling as an essential national-security tool. The Justice Department has been working on revisions for almost five years, and Muslims especially have been vocal about what they perceive to be FBI officials unfairly targeting them. Attorney General Eric Holder spoke Wednesday about his own experience with racial profiling, saying it made his “father sit down and talk with me about how, as a young black man, I should interact with the police.”
